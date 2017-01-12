Semi accident cleared on I-90 near Bonner

The below accident scene is all clear. Traffic is now able to move eastbound on I-90.

Crews are working to clear up a westbound lane and troopers tell us they hope to have the full interstate opened within the hour.

Currently traffic is moving onto the shoulder of the road and slow proceeding.

The accident is at milepost 115.

The MDT says traffic is being diverted off of I-90 at Turah. You'll travel on the frontage road until Clinton where traffic can return to I-90.

The Montana Department of Transportation says to expect delays and detours.

A semi accident is blocking traffic in eastbound lanes on Interstate 90 near Bonner. Montana Highway Patrol is aware of the accident and is on scene investigating

A viewer tells us it looks like the truck is completely blocking travel.

Check back for updates.