After a weekend of wins, MSU lady Bobcats feeling confident

The Montana State women are coming off a big weekend sweep of Eastern Washington and Idaho. The Cats sit at 3-1 in Big Sky play and got a pair of big games from the preseason Big Sky MVP, Peyton Ferris.

Despite dealing with foul trouble, Ferris poured in 52 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, which earned her Big Sky Player of the Week honors for the first time this season.

"There's always match-ups, there's always defensive schemes and assignments, but I thought our energy on Saturday was fantastic," said Cats head coach Tricia Binford.

"We made a priority of keeping fresh legs, getting a little bit quicker rotations. We knew we were going to be stretched, we knew we were going to have to guard around the perimeter. I thought the team responded to that challenge," she said.

"I mean, I think for everyone on the team it's a good thing," said Ferris.

"It builds confidence in each other. Yeah, everyone gets to have fun when everything is going the right way."

The Cats now hit the road for a couple of tough match-ups with North Dakota and Northern Colorado. The Cats enter the trip feeling confident, and having fun, thanks to their strong play this last weekend.