Whitefish march postponed - Exclusive interview with Andrew Anglin

The armed march on Whitefish is postponed.

The man who runs the website, The Daily Stormer, announced today he's pushing back his protest against Jews.

Andrew Anglin announced on his website today, due to the fact that the city of Whitefish is not going approve his special event permit, he will not hold his march.

He goes on to write that he will reschedule, probably for some time in February, and the march will be bigger and have more guns and special guests than originally planned.

Anglin spoke exclusively with us this afternoon via Skype.

Our conversation ranged from the march, to his childhood; from his hatred of Jews, to his relationship with his parents.

Anglin tells me that he had a normal childhood, raised by liberal parents.

He says he began identifying as a Nazi in his mid-20s.

He says he is not for the extermination of Jews; he just wants Jews deported from the U.S.

Regarding the march, he wants people to know that this is just a postponement.

"We’re going to do it,” says Anglin. “We’re not canceling the march. we're postponing it due to the fact that if they're going to deny the permit in the first place, then what are they going to do when we show up to the march. I don't want to see a bunch of people get arrested. I don't want to see any kind of problems. We’re trying to have a peaceful march and they're trying to block us. And look, if they city is violating my constitutional rights and they get sued over this, then that's a big victory."

We asked Anglin if he thought the postponement makes him look ineffective and politically impotent, and he said no.

Chuck Sterns, the Whitefish city manager, sent out a short email to the media this afternoon.

Along with mentioning the postponement, he wrote, “I hate to drive more traffic to his website, but if you want to read it for yourself, go to http://www.dailystormer.com/march-on-whitefish-to-be-postponed-after-jewish-trickery/