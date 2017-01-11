Snow continues to fall but where does it all go?

The snow continues to fall but the previous snow has yet to melt, so where does all the built up snow go?

Well most of the time they leave it on the street to melt, however that's not the case for the downtown Bozeman area and school grounds.

This year has been one of the biggest snowfalls John VanDelinder Street Superintendent for the city of Bozeman has seen in over ten years.

VanDelinder says, "It's the most we've hauled probably since 2004."

Every city has a place where they take the snow, in Bozeman they have carried over 100 truckloads of snow to the Bozeman Softball Complex.

"Most of the streets you see we are plowing to the side, but downtown around schools and that where we have a lot of pedestrian traffic, where people are getting in and out of their cars we are hauling the snow away and we are taking it up to the softball complex off of Haggerty Lane," says VanDelinder.

They mostly pick up the snow from downtown and around schools, but if you have snow you want moved they might be able to help.

VanDelinder says, "You got a pile someplace that you think we created or contributed too, just give us a call down here at the city shop and we will see if we can't help you."

VanDelinder says the city clears snow from 22 to 30 blocks a night after a big storm.