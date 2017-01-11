Millionaire found, but thousands in MT lotto prize money remain

The 10th Annual Montana Millionaire has collected this year’s million dollar grand prize, but thousands of dollars in prizes still remain.

Details are still unavailable about Montana’s newest millionaire in Great Falls, but four prizes remain un-claimed: two $100,000 prizes, one in Missoula and the other out of Troy, a $15,000 prize in Billings and a $10,000 prize in Whitehall.

But Jennifer McKee, Communications Manager for the Montana Lottery, said on Wednesday that seeing the prizes go unclaimed at first is not all that uncommon.

“We’ve experience the full gambit. Just last week we had a winner of a hundred thousand power ball prize, she won that back in July and didn’t claim it until the very last day of the six months. And then we’ve had some prizes go virtually unclaimed, and we assume that’s just a mistake.”

McKee told ABC Fox Montana that generally Montana Millionaire tickets are given as gifts, in a raffle lottery that is truly unique to the treasure state.

Other forms of lottery are more nationally prominent, she said, but the Montana Millionaire offers 150,000 raffle tickets each year, and in the first ten years they have completely sold out each year.

That means a guaranteed millionaire winner each year.

“When we design games for our own players and for our own state, we want them to be games where a Montanan is going to win and win big. Montana Millionaire really was the expression of that: its limited, its fun, its simple, and we’re going to give away a million dollars at the end.”

For the remaining four tickets, the prize winners will have six months to claim their prizes.

For the Missoula, Whitehall and Troy winners, that countdown ends on June 29th, while the Billings winner has until June 16th.

Any money left over, McKee said, will be returned to the state.

“One of the reasons, in fact, that we don’t draw until after the holidays is because if it was given as a gift, nobody's going to know that they’ve won because it’s still wrapped up. So there's lots of reasons why the prizes aren’t claimed, although typically we get them all claimed eventually, and there usually is some reason why they didn’t come forward. Sometimes they’re just out of town.”