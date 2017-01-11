Frozen pipe burst inside NorthWestern Energy Building

NorthWestern Energy Spokesperson, Butch Larcombe said Friday afternoon, a pipe burst in their building that was a part of a sprinkler system.

He said they believe the pipe was frozen and in the process of thawing out and it burst.

Larcombe added people working that day were able to save things from the water.

However, he said it did delay their work day.

"You know it was a disruption for the people. You know, quit what they were doing in their normal work day. They had to go help move things out of the way and keep things out of the waters,” said Larcombe.

But Larcombe said once they moved everything from the water they continued to work.

He added there was no need to evacuate people since it was only really one side of the building that was affected.

Larcombe said the only thing damaged was the ceiling and it's tiles.

The cost of the damages is unknown according to Larcombe.