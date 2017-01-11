Missoula's "No Hate in our State" movement to spread

Montanans are taking and stand and saying "no hate in our state.”

Around 150 posters with those very words were handed out to downtown businesses Tuesday and Wednesday.

These posters were created as a response to the anti-Jew hate literature that has been going on for the past couple of months.

Missoula Rises founder Erin Erickson wanted to initiate the posters to create an all-inclusive and safe environment for community members.

"To let people know that when they approach businesses, they see the poster there, they know that business will welcome them. Regardless of their race, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity. they're welcome there. Period,” said Erickson.

Erickson has received positive responses from the community. Businesses outside of the downtown area have even requested the posters.

"Part of the reason we made the made the graphic the way that is, so it's just the state of Montana with a heart on it, not just Missoula. But it shows our entire state rejects hate and is all inclusive," said Erickson.

For downtown businesses displaying the signs, it's inspiring as much positivity inside the building, as outside.

Fact and Fiction manager Mara Panich-Crouch says it's been incredible seeing the community uprising against hate.

"I'd love to see everybody supporting the feeling of having a safe community," said Panich-Crouch.

Field manager of Montana Forward, Michael Nelson says putting these posters up in their window sends the right message to the community.

"It's really galvanized a large group of people who have realized we have to step up. Progress doesn't just happen by the mere passage of time. We have to fight for it and we have to work really hard," said Nelson.



Erickson's goal is to distribute these posters statewide and she said people in the Bitterroot Valley and even in Helena have requested these posters to be sent to them.