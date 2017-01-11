Technology plans ahead to save snow geese from Berkeley Pit

The skies are clear now of snow geese trying to land in the Berkeley Pit, in Butte.

Mike McGivern with Montana Resources told ABC FOX Montana, Wednesday, that they haven't seen any geese for a while in their pit.

McGivern added that because of the recent events with the geese, Montana Tech has offered a proposal to prevent implement in technologies to save geese from the pit.

He said Arco and Montana Resources received a proposal from Montana Tech to create an advisory council to help them look into all available technologies to save geese from the pit.

The goal of this proposal is to try to answer questions such as--why the geese landed on the water and find ways to help save geese in the future.

As for the one goose that was treated and survived, It was released into the wild last Wednesday.

"The Montana FWP released the goose that was up with animal control. They released it at Black Tail Creek. We were notified after the fact, but there was open water and there were Canadian geese, “said McGivern.

Right now, the proposal from Montana Tech is under review.

McGivern will also be speaking at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Butte Public Archives about the pit and snow geese.