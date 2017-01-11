Snow covered car? You could face a fine

When the flurries start to fly the city of Bozeman's streets division breaks out the plows, sand and shovels to keep roadways clear. But what happens to the parked cars that are in the way?

The city management says it's a good idea all winter to park your vehicle off city streets if possible.

If not, move your car every 48 hours to prevent parking violations and to allow crews access to the curbs to properly clear snow

In times of extreme weather, the city manager can declare a snow emergency and all vehicles parked along snow routes will have 48 hours to move their cars or risk ticketing and towing by the Bozeman police department.

John VanDelinder, Bozeman Street Superintendent, says he doesn't want cars to get towed or fined but those cars are making it difficult to keep the roads safe for others.

"When the first storm hits we try to carry the snow past the cars thinking they're going to move them,” said John VanDelinder. “We don't want to block them in and second storm is the same thing. Third storm we aren't able to carry the snow anymore, the cars are getting blocked in and they're going to be towed. If they get ticked and towed it's going to be significantly more expensive then storing where you should be storing it."

Not everyone listens, while driving around Bozeman today ABC FOX Montana saw 40 cars completely covered in snow.

"We've even knocked on doors asking them to move cars while we get through here and they put it right back there,” said VanDelinder. “If you have bare pavement underneath the vehicle it's been there for too long it needs to be moved.

If caught you could be fined 50 or more dollars and pay an expensive fee to get your car back.

John VanDelinder says parked cars cause so many problems for plow trucks and makes the process take even longer to clear your roads. So he says if you know it's going to snow make sure you take your cars off the streets.

Bozeman does have an app you can download called "Next Door", where it notifies you if plow trucks are coming down your street so you know to move your cars. The link to the app here.