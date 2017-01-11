ABC FOX Montana live stream of Whitefish firefighter's memorial [VIDEO]

The video we took during Ben Parsons' service can be viewed here for the next year.

On Thursday January 12th at 3:00 pm ABC FOX Montana provided live coverage of the memorial service of Whitefish Firefighter, Ben Parsons.

Parsons was killed in an avalanche in Glacier National Park on January 5th 2017.

With the permission of the family, our cameras will be inside the Kalispell Fairgrounds Expo building, where the memorial service will be held.

We will begin our coverage with a live stream that can be viewed on abcfoxmontana.com

F Ray Rufatto with the Kalispell Fire Department tells ABC FOX Montana that the memorial service will start promptly after a procession down Meridian Road. Area fire agencies will escort Parson’s hearse. At one point during the procession we are told there will be an archway with an American flag hanging by two erect ladder trucks, Parson’s body will pass under.

Parsons’ was a dedicated firefighter, husband and father as well as highly respected endurance athlete known to many in the Flathead Valley and beyond.

We are told the memorial could last for up to two hours.

Our team of reporters will also provide LIVE coverage during our 5:30 newscast.