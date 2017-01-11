New plans for Depot Park building in Whitefish - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New plans for Depot Park building in Whitefish

WHITEFISH -

Many recognize the iconic building in Depot Park as it welcomes people into downtown Whitefish.  So, what’s next for this Depot Park building?

According to bidding documents for the building, it has been a fixture in the Whitefish community since 1976 and recent talks of demolishing it had some community members concerned.

Whitefish City Council member, Richard Hildner tells ABCFOX Montana that North Valley Music School had the highest and only bid of $20.00 on the building, “The building has been purchased by the North Valley Music School.  They are going to take it apart and move it to a different location.”

While Hildner is not sure where the new location will be, he is pleased the building can be re purposed. 

Hildner says that the city of Whitefish is planning on moving out of the Depot Park building by this April.

He says this sale was actually perfect, as the city of Whitefish can now honor their master plan of having a clear view of Big Mountain for the downtown.

