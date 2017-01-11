The Seahawk's 12th Man is loud and proud in Montana

I’ve been a Seahawks fan my entire life. I was born and raised in Seattle, and the 12th man flag means a lot to me. So when I moved to Montana, I wanted to find a place to watch the games with fellow Seahawks fans. And then I learned about the Montana Seahawkers, and I felt right at home. On a Saturday night in Missoula, you may hear some chanting, but who can blame them? It’s the playoffs. And folks here are watching their team, together.

"It's a group of diehard Seahawks fan that support the team, and support the mission of the team” says Roger Peterson, the founder and President of the Montana Seahawkers chapter.

Peterson has been a Hawks fan for almost all of the teams 40 year history.

“I saw my first Seahawks game in the Kingdom probably about 1982, 83, and been a fan ever since.” Peterson says with a smile.

There is 40 chapters worldwide, even some in Germany and Great Britain. And the club’s Vice President Larry Peltier was pulled into the group himself one Sunday afternoon watching his team.

“We went to the initial meeting, and I was voted in as Western Regional Vice President, so here we are” Peltier says.

The club has 200 members statewide, and they do so much more than just watch football. The Montana Seahawkers are heavily involved in charity work, including food drives, toy drives, and raising money for children's organizations

"Just the non-profit gives us another goal other than meeting to watch football for a team we dearly love, but we are helping to put something back into the community." Peltier says.

But this immense gathering of Seahawks fans didn’t start up right away. Believe it or not, it took 40 years to bring one to the Treasure State. You could say Roger Peterson is to thank.

"Given our proximity to Seattle, it seemed pretty logical, and with the number of Seahawks fans in Montana, why not have a Seahawkers chapter here." says Peterson.

Montana is one of only two states in the continental 48 that doesn’t border a state with a professional sports team. And that fact alone makes Montanans NFL fandom a mixed bag.

"There are some teams that wear orange and green and yellow, and a little purple and gold mixed in. But there is a lot of blue green and silver here in Montana." Peterson says.

"I am from northwestern Montana, I was raised in Libby, Seattle is closer than Denver, so there you go." says Peltier.

But it's that family feel and love of the team that keeps this group of 12s gathering all over the Treasure State

And now that I am a full time Montanan who loves his team, joining the Seahawkers is well worth it.



***If you would like to learn more about or even join the Montana Seahawkers at their next event, visit their website, montanaseahawkers.org, or find their Facebook page, at Montana Seahawkers.