Proposed Whitefish march on Jews, postponed

Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer is rescheduling his armed march on Whitefish after the city rejected his application for a special events permits. On Jan. 10, the city said the application was not filled out properly and therefore could not file it.

On his site, Anglin said the march will likely happen in February now and it will be "bigger and have more guns and special guests than we originally planned."

The city said Anglin did not provide the following:

a map of the route

an additional 65-dollars for what the city is calling a large parade

a certificate of insurance showing the city as additionally insured

notification to all of the residents and businesses affected by a street closure

He calls the last point a violation of his constitutional rights and is threatening possible legal action.