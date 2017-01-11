Proposed Whitefish march on Jews, postponed - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Proposed Whitefish march on Jews, postponed

Posted: Updated:
Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer
WHITEFISH -

Andrew Anglin of the Daily Stormer is rescheduling his armed march on Whitefish after the city rejected his application for a special events permits. On Jan. 10, the city said the application was not filled out properly and therefore could not file it. 

On his site, Anglin said the march will likely happen in February now and it will be "bigger and have more guns and special guests than we originally planned."

The city said Anglin did not provide the following:

  • a map of the route
  • an additional 65-dollars for what the city is calling a large parade
  • a certificate of insurance showing the city as additionally insured
  • notification to all of the residents and businesses affected by a street closure

He calls the last point a violation of his constitutional rights and is threatening possible legal action. 

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.