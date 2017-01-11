Montana Chumash Project spreads light to Jewish families

There has been lots of controversy leading up to the march against Jews in Whitefish next week, and now a Montana Rabbi is on a mission to spread light instead of hate through a project that sends Torahs to Jewish families across the state.

The Chumash Project was started 11 days ago in response to recent events in the Whitefish area and the upcoming march.

Rabbi Chaim Bruk says that the Jewish community shouldn't give Anti-Semites too much attention because a counter protest is exactly what they're looking for.

That's why he decided to instead do something positive for the Jewish families living in Montana.

He hopes to be able to send a Torah to every Jewish family in the state, which he estimates to be about 1,500 households.

He wants to make sure that every Jew in Montana feels supported and proud of their religion in the face of hate.

"I think the more Jewish people experience their Judaism, the healthier they are with their Jewish identity,” says Rabbi Chaim Bruk. “And the healthier they are with their Jewish identity, the less they care about a few noisy people that are trying to discredit their entire religion."

Rabbi Chaim Bruk says that the Chumash Project has received donations from all over the country, and so far they've collected enough funds to send about 200 Torah books.

Each book costs about 40 dollars to send to a family.

For more information or to donate to the project visit their site HERE.