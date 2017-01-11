Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke

Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Severe thunderstorms are rolling across Western Montana.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Imagine spending ten hours directly in this hot ninety-degree weather doing manual labor.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Johnson tells us most cherries will be at their best at the end of July.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.
Between July 10th and July 11th the Rogers Mountain Lazier fire grew by three hundred acres.