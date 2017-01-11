Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Senate committee sets Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for Zinke

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources has set a Jan. 17 confirmation hearing for U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke.
    
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated the Montana Republican to serve as Secretary of the Interior.
    
If Zinke is confirmed by the Senate he will resign his seat in the U.S. House of Representative and Montana will hold a special election to replace him.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

