Names of Lolo shooting victims release - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Names of Lolo shooting victims release

Posted: Updated:
LOLO -

The Sheriff and Coroner, TJ McDermott, is releasing the names of the two individuals who died after the Monday night shootings behind Roper’s Lounge on Highway 12 West.

Bradley E. Stover, 51, and Tonya R. Gilliam, 43, died as a result of gunshot wounds sustained at the scene.

When law enforcement arrived, a man had barricaded himself in a cabin before surrendering himself to police. Detectives have conducted multiple interviews with the man who was detained for questioning.

The Sheriff's Department says they're working to process the evidence to verify the man's account of the events that led up to the shooting.  

