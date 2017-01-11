Ressler Motors Ice Rink hosting celebrations in Bozeman

From 7:00 - 9:00 pm on Friday Jan. 13, the rink is hosting Rendezvous at the Rink. The free public skate will have music from Bozeman DJ and skate rentals will be available for $5 (first come, first serve).

The event is all ages.

***Dress warm - the Ice Barn is fully enclosed, but not yet insulated

The Gallatin Ice Foundation has announced that Bozeman’s new indoor ice rink is set to open to the public this week.

Ressler Motors Ice Rink at the Ice Barn is located adjacent to Haynes Pavilion at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

"It's a really momentous occasion today, really 10 years in the making." said Chelsea Williams, executive director of the Gallatin Ice Foundation.

According to the foundation the new rink will help serve more than 2,500 youth and adults in the Gallatin Valley who are currently participating in recreational and competitive ice programs, such as hockey, figure skating and curling.

An official grand opening celebration is scheduled for Jan. 12-14. The three-day-long event will include a ribbon cutting, public skate with DJ, club exhibition and Icedogs game. All events will be free and open to the public.

The first day of public ice will be Friday.

Williams said they couldn't have done this without the community's help.

Williams said they couldn't have done this without the community's help.

"We had volunteers help us at every stage especially in this phase in October we had people laying pipe it's really incredible to have that kind of support," said Williams.

Williams said that while the rink will be open for use, the ‘Raise the Ice Barn’ project is not yet complete.

“We are hitting a huge milestone this week a second sheet of indoor ice in Bozeman,” said Williams. “But there is still more work to be done to meet our goal of providing the Gallatin Valley with year-round ice.”

Future improvements, which will be funded by ice revenue and continued fundraising, will include insulating the building, adding permanent locker rooms and seating, as well as expanded concessions and a central lobby. Williams explained that year-round ice will allow current programs to further grow and develop, and allow Bozeman to become a destination for off-season training, camps and events.