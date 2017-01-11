Visitor restrictions at the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital due to the Influenza virus

This morning around 8 AM the Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital released there would be visitor restrictions at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital due to the influenza virus.

The following is a press release from Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital:

People with symptoms of upper respiratory infection cough, runny or stuffed nose or fever, along with children under the age of 12, are asked to refrain from visiting hospitalized patients." Visitor restrictions help us control the spread of the influenza virus (the flu) in the hospital. Influenza is highly contagious and can be a major cause of acute bronchitis and pneumonia.

The best defense against the flu is immunization and frequent hand washing.

Thank you for your cooperation and understanding as we care for our patients and work to help keep our community healthy. We will notify the public when visitor restrictions are lifted.