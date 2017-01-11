UM students in LA help and learn about the homeless

With the new year, a group of University of Montana students set off on an alternative Christmas break. On Saturday, they left for a long-distance service trip to work with Los Angeles' homeless population.

Ten students will spend the remainder of the week working with different non-profit organizations serving the homeless. The trip is being put on by the student-run group Volunteers in Action.

Many of students attending are familiar with homelessness as on any given day 200 people are homeless in Missoula. They've seen some of those people sleeping in the park or hanging out in a storefront downtown.

But the students say LA's homeless population is much different than anything many of them have ever seen.

To prepare for the trip, the students spent three days in a seminar looking at how difficult it is to get out of the poverty line once in it. The president of VIC Holter Bailey says they also discussed root causes and root problems associated with homelessness.

But bailey says the trip itself and actually seeing the homeless population is what will help shape their views so they can shape others.

"There's homelessness here in Missoula, but it's totally different than it would be in Hollywood. So I think for some of us who never really get to travel that much and see, experience homelessness the way that much of the country experiences it, really opens our eyes and lets more opportunity for change," says Bailey.

They students will look at what is and isn't working in Hollywood to help alleviate poverty. When they return home this weekend, they'll discuss their experiences and how what the learned can an be applied to Missoula's homeless problem.

