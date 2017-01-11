DeNarius McGhee joins Bobcat coaching staff

Bobcat Nation was buzzing back on December 23rd, when Montana State announced that former Bobcat great DeNarius McGhee would be joining the team as the Cats' new quarterbacks coach.

McGhee officially joined the Cats at the start of the new year, and it's safe to say, he's more than happy to be home in Bozeman.

"I'm extremely excited to be here and to give back to the place that gave so much to me and also, it's just about the kids," said McGhee.

Bobcat Head Coach Jeff Choate said McGhee was someone he talked to soon after the school hired him, and he immediately knew he wanted to bring him back in the fold.

"I knew that, in the back of my mind, that when the opportunity presented itself, I wanted to get him back to Bozeman," Choate said. "I thought he would bring a lot to the table."

McGhee is excited to work with the Cat quarterbacks, and he's already let his returning starter, Chris Murray, know what's ahead.

"We're going to have to continue to be committed to excellence and doing what I told Chris he's going to have to do in these next months, and that's a four letter word, work. W-O-R-K," said McGhee.

While it's easy to get caught up in McGhee's stellar stats from his time in Bozeman, he said that his time has passed, and it's time to focus on the future of Bobcat football.

"It's not anything about the past," McGhee said. "The past is irrelevant, and the future is bright."

While the start of next season is still a long ways off, McGhee said he is excited to back as part of the Cat family.