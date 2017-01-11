DeNarius McGhee joins Bobcat coaching staff

Night one of the 54th annual East Helena Valley Rodeo featuring the Northern Rodeo Association was "Tough Enough to Wear Pink" Night for breast cancer awareness.
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
The University of Providence (formerly the University of Great Falls) officially unveiled its new logo, colors, and athletic logo in a ceremony led by University of Providence President Anthony Aretz.
Carroll College volleyball is hosting their annual overnight camp in Helena this week.
Eight more players will join the Montana State University Billings baseball team for the 2018 season announced head coach Aaron Sutton on Sunday.
Sophomore safety Taylor Rapp has been named to the preseason watch list for the Jim Thorpe Award, which is given annually to the nation's top college defensive back. Rapp was named to the Bronko Nagurski Award watch list yesterday. The Nagurski is given to the top overall defensive player.
Billings Senior standout Gabe Sulser, one of the most recruited prep players coming out of our area, announced via Twitter Thursday that he is committed to the University of Montana Football program.
DALLAS – Washington State defensive lineman Hercules Mata'afa and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were each named to preseason watch lists for the Bronco Nagurski and Outland Trophy, respectively, the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) announced Thursday.
Four Husky football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given annually to the nation's best college defensive player. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, safety Taylor Rapp and linebacker Azeem Victor were all given a spot on the preseason list.
Four Washington football players have been named to the preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, awarded annually to the nation's top interior lineman. Defensive linemen Greg Gaines and Vita Vea, and offensive linemen Coleman Shelton and Trey Adams were all among the 81 players on the watch list.
Every year, Camp Goodtimes gives kids who have had cancer or been touched by cancer, the chance to just be kids. This year the Gonzaga men's basketball team paid a visit to the kids and gave the campers a chance to make some new friends.
LOS ANGELES – Kelsey Plum is one of five nominees up for a 2017 ESPY award in the category of Best Female College Athlete. The ESPYS will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Wednesday (July 12).
Washington's Drew Sample and Coleman Shelton have been named to the preseason watch list for the Mackey Award and Rimington Trophy, respectively. The Mackey Award is given to the nation's top college tight end while the Rimington Trophy honors the top center in the country.
BELLEVUE, Wash. – Five Washington State Cougars were named West Coast League All-Stars, league president Brian Sloan announced Monday. The five selections are the most from any school represented in the league. Outfielders Derek Chapman, JJ Hancock and Dugan Shirer, along with infielder Dillon Plew and right-handed pitcher Collin Maier each earned WCL All-Star selections.
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Three Washington State Cougars received spots on two national preseason award watch lists, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday. Quarterback Luke Falk and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell were both placed on the Maxwell Award Watch List for the National Player of the Year
One Montanan is lucky to be alive after a sudden heart attack in the woods and some life-saving help from a passerby.
You could save a life by learning CPR.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Three students are in hot water after they allegedly broke into and stole from Victor Public School. One of the girls, a minor, told police that she and two others, including the boy being charged, broke into the school July 8.
Husband and wife team Gary and Susan Snow tell us they save pounds of perfectly good Flathead cherries from going to waste.
A famous bobcat in Yellowstone Park raises eyebrows as a new report shows it's worth more than $300,000.
A forty acre fire still burns nine miles south of Beavertail Pond and Rock Creek near Missoula.
