ABC Montana SportsCast 1-10-17

Tons of prep basketball highlights including the Glacier Wolfpack making the trip down to Frenchtown to take on both Bronc squads. Bozeman boys host Billings Senior and a huge Class A matchup between Belgrade and Dillon. Shaun Rainey runs through the highlights.

Boys:

-Bozeman 94, Senior 64

-Hellgate 60, Corvallis 29

-Glacier 55, Frenchtown 33

-Dillon 62, Belgrade 58

-Florence 70, Ronan 31

-Arlee 86, Mission 44

-Loyola 95, Anaconda 91 (OT)

Girls:

Bozeman 53, Senior Girls 51 (OT)

Frenchtown 59, Glacier 50

Ronan 52, Florence 40

Belgrade 60, Manhattan 38

Loyola 51, Anaconda 43

  • Missoula Mavericks to host Legion regional tournament

    Saturday, July 15 2017 12:21 AM EDT2017-07-15 04:21:49 GMT

    The AA state tournament starts at the end of July, and whether or not the Missoula Mavericks win state, they have already punched their ticket to the Northwest Regionals.  

  • Shrine Game unites Cats and Griz before college journey begins

    Thursday, July 13 2017 10:22 PM EDT2017-07-14 02:22:21 GMT
    As Montana's best football players come together for the annual East-West Shrine game, future Cat and Griz athletes are getting the chance to spend time with their soon-to-be teammates. "It's awesome, because I get to know them sooner," said future Bobcat linebacker and Glacier High graduate Tadan Gilman. "So, when I get down to Bozeman, I'll already know some guys, and just looking around the locker room, I'll be able to see guys, that RJ's (Fitzgerald) there, ...
  • Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:58:38 GMT

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

