"Say Something" helps Missoula, Seeley Lake battle youth suicides

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office is teaming with the Seeley Lake Elementary District to tackle the issue of youth suicides, starting on school campuses.

A new program, called “Say Something,” joins national statewide efforts to give young people in school an opportunity to raises their voices in the face of bullying.

As the age of social media increases, so- experts say- do cases of cyber bullying, but in Seeley Lake the issue came to a head when a resident deputy was approached by three separate students in a matter of only two weeks, all of whom admitted to considering suicide.

“When somebody is thrown into a crisis through suicide, how people grieve, and how they respond to their crisis is often very different, so we want to respect their privacy. But at the end of the day, statistically we’re seeing that more and more young people are completing the act of suicide,” said Missoula County’s Deputy Coroner, Jace Dicken.

Nationwide, Dicken said currently more than 5,000 young people between the ages of 15-24 commit suicide each year, and the “Say Something” program is an effort to be proactive in halting Montana’s own increasing rates.

When Missoula County approached Seeley Lake’s superintendent, Chris Stout, and offered to host an assembly for the program, Stout agreed to it almost immediately.

“You grow up in a rural community, and there’s not a lot of diversity,” Stout said, speaking of his experiences interacting with his students. “There’s not a lot of other examples of students that maybe you can identify with, and it’s okay to be different, and you have people here to support to that you can go to, and get you through this.”

Stout said he’d felt for some time that his district could do more in terms of utilizing their resources: Seeley Lake employs three licensed therapists on staff and a full time guidance counselor.

But the first assembly, said Stout, is all about reinforcing each student’s ability to make their voice heard in an age of increasing digital harassment.

“Especially on social media, all of their peers can see that, their family can see it, everyone can see it,” Stout said. “If they already have a skewed self-image, it kind of reinforces that.”

As far as Missoula County is concerned, once the assemblies are over, Dicken said he’s determined to make sure there are plenty of options for follow-up with youth in need.

“With young people especially, they’re smart, and they can smell a rat, and they know if they’re being played,” Stout said. “If we bring this topic up, and then we don’t have follow up services available, not only have we done a disservice, but we’ve betrayed their trust. We don’t want to do that.”

Both assemblies be held at Seeley Lake Elementary, with the first one at 1:30 directed toward students, and the second one for parents and concerned citizens who may want to learn some of the ways to detect bullying in the communities.