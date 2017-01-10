'The Dead Zone': Is there a perfect place to commit a crime?

Yellowstone National Park… a timeless wonderland. Since 1872, animals have roamed freely over its expansive and unspoiled landscape. Bison. Elk. Waterfalls. Geysers. But with all its majestic beauty, does this park harbor a dark secret?

Let's say... Suzie and Sam are hiking in the remote portion of Yellowstone National Park that lies in Idaho. Suzie gets mad at Sam and pushes him off a cliff to his death. She hikes back to the nearest town and tells park rangers what she's done. A paper published by Michigan State University Law Professor Brian Kalt suggests Suzie could get off scot-free.

"Oh, I think it's fascinating," says Judge Mark Carman, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the District of Wyoming. "And I think it's kinda fun that he found this topic. It's one of those little anomalies in the law that lawyers think is always kinda fun. You know, we're always kinda looking for this little unique argument and, you know, he found one."

A theory that comes down to selecting a jury. The problem? Yellowstone National Park spans three states, but it is in the Wyoming Federal Court District. If you commit a crime, you have a right to a jury from the state and district where the crime occurred. Since no people live in the Idaho portion of the park and the Montana portion if virtually uninhabited, the court could not pull an impartial jury and you'd get off scot-free. At least, that's what Kalt's paper says.

"Drive through the iconic arch and you're in the Montana portion of Yellowstone National Park. It's an area that some refer to as 'The Dead Zone.' But is it really the perfect place to commit murder and get away with it?" asks ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall.

"Well, they could make the argument," says Jordan Gross, who is a criminal law professor at the University of Montana. "Whether they prevail is a whole other question."

We asked two experts: Jordan Gross and Judge Mark Carman, who is the only judge to hold court within Yellowstone National Park. Both agree:

"I would say, 'don't try this at home.' I don't think it's a safe bet," says Gross.

Judge Carman adds, "The courts would probably find a way around this, rather than allow a criminal to go free."

Gross suggests a simple solution: "I think it's just a matter of putting that defendant to a choice and allowing him or her to pick where they would like that jury to come from. Do you want a jury from the District of Wyoming? In which case, we'll draw a jury for you. But if that defendant insists on a jury from Idaho, then the federal court could transfer that case to the District of Idaho."

An anomaly. A "loophole." A "glitch." But before you plan a killing spree, both Judge Carman and Gross agree that Suzie will likely face some serious punishment for killing Sam.

Kalt's paper did grab the attention of author C.J. Box. in his novel, "Free Fire," an attorney admits to slaughtering four campers in Yellowstone's backcountry. A fired game warden is called in to investigate. The book is readily found in gift shops around the park.