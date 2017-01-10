The adult section of Backpage.com is now shut down. Forced into closure under government accusations of child sex trafficking and prostitution. These accusations have landed Backpage CEO Carl Ferrer in a slew of legal trouble.

Backpage will not be going down without a fight, releasing a statement saying "backpage.com removes adult content due to unconstitutional government censorship....vows to fight first amendment battles."

Michael Hollinger President and Founder of the Heart Initiative said that he believes this decision will have pros and cons. Yes, it's great the government is taking action but he believes that this could also dampen law enforcement and child protection agencies means of finding pimps or traffickers. Backpage made it easier in identifying suspects.

Hollinger says, "I believe that it is definitely a good step forward, I believe that this decision will have duel impacts. The good news is that yes our Government is working to fight against this issue that there are still people today who realize that slavery is an ongoing thing in the United States and the world. And there are people who are actively trying to change that and that our government is invested in that."

The International Labor Organization estimates that there are 4.5 million people trapped in forced sexual exploitation globally.

According to the government Backpage has been in assistance to that. The United States Senate Report states more than 1.1 million pages were found that Backpage knowingly facilitated prostitution and child sex trafficking. Hollinger says this is a huge step forward for the fight against human trafficking.

Hollinger also says that you cannot eradicate evil by destroying it's outlets, but you can help it by changing people’s hearts.