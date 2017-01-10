The Muslim community is receiving support from the Bozeman community

The Muslim community of Bozeman is receiving an outpour of support from the community of Bozeman and Montanans across the state. After a masked man holding a flag and shotgun protested the Islam community center yesterday.

But the president of the Islam community center says this event has opened his eyes to the love of this community.

"I'm Overwhelmed with calls and emails from people in Bozeman around Bozeman I was really surprised to see people were calling and emailing us from outside Bozeman to show their solidarity and support for us the Muslims," said Ruhul Amin.

Ruhul Amin, President of the Islamic Community Center and MSU professor, says he was surprised to see a protester outside the community center.

The unnamed masked man stood outside the center for hours yesterday afternoon.

At one point carrying a shotgun before police asked him to put the gun away.

The man returned to protesting going and down the side walk.

"I was surprised, because we have been living in this beautiful peaceful college town for the last 27 years and this is really not something I was expecting even after the horrific events of 9/11 this community peaceful town was very supportive of us so when I first heard the news I was really surprised," said Amin.

The Islamic community center has face negative attention before, mostly in the form of Facebook posts, but Amin tells me there have never been any protests.

"We never have had any problem this is our home and we are here to stay because in the constitution of this great country everyone is available to practice their faith,” said Amin. “This is a college town this is a diverse population people of diverse he has always been here so the community not that concerned but it was also shocking to the community."

Amin says the amount flood of community support for the center after yesterday's events quickly reminded him of the diversity Bozeman represents and embraces.

"We are thankful for the community. We are happy to see the overwhelming majority of the community opposing the misguided action of this single individual is doing what he did yesterday,” said Amin. “I invite him and everybody in this community did talk to us directly and I'm sure that hatred against us will be replaced by love.”

Late this afternoon mayor Carson Taylor did send a statement in response to the protest yesterday and talks of an armed march against Jews in whitefish.

He says “the city of Bozeman is a successful and growing community. We thrive, in part, because we welcome all people to live and participate in our community life. We believe that our success is connected to the ability of our diverse population to work together with mutual respect for our differences and appreciation for what we share in common. The people of Bozeman stand together in opposition to any person or group that attempts to intimidate or otherwise curtail the rights of all to practice their faith and to exercise all of their rights in peace.”