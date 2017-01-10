26-year-old Anaconda man hangs himself in jail cell

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Chief of Law Enforcement Tim Barkell said 26-year-old Zachary Williams was found hanging from a service rail 3-feet off the ground.

Barkell said dispatch called him around 10 p.m about Williams' suicide.

However, he says that Williams still had some signs of life when detention officers discovered him.

"Small signs of life when they got there. They started CPR and ambulance was called immediately. They did CPR until the ambulance arrived then the ambulance took over from there,” said Barkell.

Williams had been in the Anaconda jail since mid-October, awaiting trial for six counts of felony assault on a minor, to which he pleaded not guilty.

Barkell said the minor was Williams' girlfriend's baby.

Williams could have faced 95-100 years in prison for the charges.

Barkell said to prevent this from happening, detention officers walk by the cells every 15-20 minutes, which they did the night of William's death.

Anaconda-Deer Lodge Law Enforcement did notified William's family about the incident.