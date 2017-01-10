Memorial Thursday for Whitefish firefighter killed in avalanche

Decorated Whitefish firefighter and paramedic Ben Parsons was killed in an avalanche in Glacier Park on January 5th.

F Ray Ruffatto of the Kalispell Fire Department tells us Ben’s funeral and memorial service will be held on Thursday, January 12th.

The service will be at 3:00 pm at the Flathead County Fairgrounds in the Expo Building.

ABCFOX will be attending the funeral service, which we will live stream on our website for those who cannot attend the funeral.