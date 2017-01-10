Will Love Not Hate become an annual event?

Community members gathered together in Depot Park this past Saturday, January 7th to celebrate love and diversity.

Hundreds of people from around the state came out to the Love Not Hate rally last Saturday sharing stories, speeches, even music and refreshments.

ABCFOX spoke with Paige Rappleye who tells us that the event was extremely unifying and successful, “I talked to volunteers who told me they were getting hugs from people that they didn't even know and it was great and that energy was there. I mean people hugging and handshakes and that's what community is kinda supposed to be right?"

Paige Rappleye is the office administrator and community coordinator for Love Lives Here an organization that was integral in planning the Love Not Hate rally.

Love Not Hate was focused specifically on reinforcing the love and support in the Whitefish community after the negativity surrounding the possible march on Whitefish against Jews.

Rappleye tells ABCFOX that Love Not Hate was such a success the organizations involved are hoping to turn Love Not Hate into an annual event.

"There was talk about it turning into an annual thing,” says Reappleye. “The gals who organized it, it's something they want to do and we were really just there as a support for them and offering them tidbits of guidance and support and funds."

While Rappleye couldn't say for sure if the love from this event put any speed bumps in the March on Whitefish she says the idea of that "sounds lovely."