No injuries in Third and Reserve St. crash

No injuries are reported after a pick-up truck crashes and rolls on one of Missoula's busiest streets.

The accident occurred at 3:15, Jan. 10 at the corner of 3rd Street and Reserve.

The Missoula Police Department says the driver of the truck was heading southbound when it hit a snow berm while attempting to pass another vehicle on the right.

A viewer who sent us this photo says road conditions in this area are *extremely* icy right now.