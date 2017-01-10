Armed march on Whitefish faces postponement after incomplete application

Andrew Anglin, the author of the Daily Stormer, says he's angry that the city of Whitefish claims his application to march is incomplete. He says he might have to postpone the event now.

On his website, Anglin posted the letter he received from the Whitefish city manager in response to his special event application. The letter states that four items were missing from Anglin's application:

a map of the route

an additional 65-dollars for what the city is calling a large parade...

a certificate of insurance showing the city as additionally insured...

notification to all of the residents and businesses affected by a street closure.

In an email to us this afternoon Anglin referred to the fact that it's legal to march without a permit as long as there are no obstructions, but he writes "I do not think it is possible to have 200 armed men walking on a sidewalk without obstructing it."

He goes on to say, "if it is impossible to do a march this size without the permit, we will simply reschedule... all that that means is that when the march does happen, it is going to be even bigger than before."

