Two shot and killed in Lolo, suspect not yet charged

MISSOULA- Deputies and detectives with the Missoula County Sheriff's Office have been on scene since Monday night, trying to understand the sequence of events that lead to the death of two people shot near Lolo.

The shooting was called into Missoula County 9-11 dispatch at around 4:30 p.m. near Roper's lounge- off Highway 12.

A male subject was located on scene and after some negotiation, he came out and surrendered to deputies.

However not before shots were fired and a woman and man were found dead.

Sheriff T.J. McDermott told us the male is not only the subject found on scene, but also the suspect until cleared.

The male hasn't yet been charged because at this point, he is only a subject involved in the disturbance.

He provided an account of what happened and detectives are trying to match it.

The male is currently being detained at the sheriff’s office and he is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

No weapon was found on him at the time but detectives have noted one hand gun in the residence.

It is unclear if the male fired shots at the first responders, but witnesses said lots of shots were fired.

Detectives are in the process of sending the bodies off to a crime lab for autopsies.

Sheriff McDermott said investigators are being thorough as they were trying to recreate the scene.

"Multiple detectives are on scene with different duties and part of those duties are photography and measurements and we are utilizing some imagery and recreation tools to create the crime scene, so just by good documentation, measurement and state of the art equipment that's out there to document crime scenes," said McDermott.

Once the chief deputy coroner completes the investigation, he will notify family members and release the names of the deceased.

The relationship between the three people involved in the shooting is unclear, as is the motive. Sheriff McDermott said a weapon was recovered inside of cabin.

Deputies also said they believe all three were residents of cabins behind roper's lounge.