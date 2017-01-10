Kalispell police searching for two robbery suspects

An early morning robbery at a Kalispell casino have the police department searching for two male suspects.

At 2:15 am, Jan. 10, two masked men entered a casino in the 1000 block of W. Idaho St., demanding money. During the robbery, one of the suspects pulled out a handgun before the two fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and checks.

No one was harmed during the robbery.

Both of the men were described as approximately six feet tall. One of the suspects was wearing a white ski mask and a camouflage jacket. The other male was wearing a black face mask and a black or dark brown “Carhartt” type jacket.

The Kalispell Police Department is looking for help identifying the suspects pictured in the surveillance video.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at 752-8477 or Detective David Massie at 758-7795.