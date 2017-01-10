Montana Millionaire winnings remains unclaimed - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Montana Millionaire winnings remains unclaimed

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff
MONTANA -

It's been more than a week since the winning Montana Millionaire ticket was drawn, but the top prize remains unclaimed.
 
The Montana Lottery held its tenth drawing for the popular Montana Millionaire game on December 29. So far, no one has stepped forward to claim the $1 million grand prize -- or two $100,000 prizes and one $10,000 prize.
 
A list of all unclaimed Montana Millionaire ticket numbers and locations of where the tickets were sold are as follows:

  • $10,000: The Corner Store, Whitehall, #100967
  • $15,000: Cenex Zip Trip #58, Billings, #23407
  • $100,000: Town Pump of Troy #4100, Troy, #041934
  • $100,000: Town Pump of Missoula #1 #704, Missoula, #061107
  • $1,000,000: Kernaghan’s Pik & Pump, Great Falls, #012066

 
Check your tickets Montana.
 
The Montana Lottery was created by referendum in 1986. Since then, it has paid over $497 million in prizes and returned approximately $224 million to the State of Montana.

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.