Pipes burst causing damage to a Montana Tech building

BUTTE -

Friday night, pipes burst at Montana Tech's five-year-old building, Frank & Anne Gilmore University Relations Center. 

Montana spokeswoman, Amanda Badovinac said they are still assessing the damage.

Badovinac said the damages so far that they detected is fire suppression system, flooring, some sheetrock on the walls, very minor computer hardware, ceiling tiles, elevator and misc office supplies. 

She added that the cost of damages is unknown, right now. But they are are obtaining estimates for the damages. 

No student or faculty are allowed inside the building. 

Badovinac said offices were moved Monday to a temporary location and they are already back up and running.  

