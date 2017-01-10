Will all Montana's snow help the 2017 fire season?

Ten days into 2017, and Montana’s winter patterns are already proving to be truly unique.

Notable years in the past show that there may be some connection between the recent Arctic chills, the later November snowfall, and a number of other conditions may reflect what Spring and Summer look like in the months ahead.

While it may be too early to predict specifics of the coming seasons, Mike Richmond with the NRCC’s Predictive Services draws several parallels between 2016-17 and the season of 1983-84 season.

That year, he said Monday evening, there was a significantly cooler Spring, and a much more tame wildfire season in Summer.

"Because they had a cooler March, April and May, [the snow pack] melted more slowly,” Richmond said. “That is the key factor for fire season potential that's affected by snow packs, is how quickly they melt in the Spring."

The main reason, Richmond said, for such unusual temperatures in 2016-17 is the current La Niña pattern, which acts as a sort of flip-side to 2016’s particularly strong El Niño pattern.

Seeing additional snow thickness, Richmond said, proves it.

"Actually everywhere in Montana is snow-covered, which in the typical winter that comes and goes, but we've kept almost a continuous snow cover for most of December for all of Montana,” Richmond said.