A man and woman shot to death in Lolo - suspect in custody

Two people are dead Monday night, a suspect in custody, following a late afternoon shooting near Lolo, south of Missoula.

The victims are an adult man and an adult woman.

The suspect is an adult man.

At 4:30 Monday afternoon, a call came into 911 that shots were fired near Roper’s Lounge, about 2.5 miles west of Lolo.

Deputies arrived at Roper’s Lounge shortly after.

"They told us to get everybody out of the building,” says Terry Sullivan, Roper’s Lounge. And then they told us to stay in the building, so…"

Terry Sullivan says just moments before that, a man walked into her store.

"He was fairly calm,” says Sullivan. “He was a little shaken. He just wanted to let us know that something had happened."

That something, the sheriff's office reports, was two people shot and killed.

The shooting allegedly occurred in one of these two long-term rentals behind the casino Lounge. We didn't find anyone in the Lounge who heard the shots. Shortly after deputies arrived, though, they made contact with the suspect.

"We had our negotiator talk to the suspect inside and after a short time he did come out without incident," says Brenda Basset, Missoula Sheriff's Office.

"I won't be going home for a while, it doesn't look like,” says Brad Beauchart.

Beauchart lives next to the rentals behind Roper’s Lounge. He was on his way home from work when it happened.

"I had eight cop cars doing 90 mph past me on a frozen highway,” says Beauchart. “And sure enough, they're at my house."

For now, it's business back-to-normal at Roper’s, albeit with some frayed nerves.

“Just scary, to have something like that happen here,” says Terry Sullivan. “Didn’t expect anything like that would happen around here."

The sheriff’s office plans to release the names of the victims pending notification of next of kin. The suspect’s name will be released once he is booked.