Avalanche dangers high after winter storms across Montana

Back country skiers, snowshoers and outdoors men should be cautious this week due to avalanche possibilities.

Doug Chabot the director of the avalanche center and he tells me this week can be really dangerous with the weather for cook city and all other areas for outdoor recreation if you’re not informed.

"When we have a high avalanche were expecting many avalanches like I expected and Cooke City to go down there and see a lot of avalanches it's that dangerous," said Doug Chabot.

Doug Chabot, director of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, says last year there was more avalanches, but that number can change this week.

"This week we're gonna have it up elevated avalanche danger for people that are going back country skiing or if your snowmobiling,” said Chabot. “You need to be extra careful because were expecting natural avalanches as well as human avalanches so it's definitely a week to be conservative."

Chabot and his staff at the avalanche center follow the weather and check the conditions of the mountains weekly to keep the public safe.

"In the last 36 hours the southern mountains have gotten a lot of snow what I mean by southern mountains I mean from Big Sky, Yellowstone Club Southwest to Cooke City. They've gotten anywhere from 7 to 12 inches of snow his new snow is changing ground it's making avalanche danger worse "

But what's the best way to stay up to date on avalanche warnings? Chabot says the center sends out an avalanche advisories email, which has more than 4,000 subscribers, and they always post to their website.

"We've been here long enough, we've been here 26 years people know us in the community and so they know what resources they can lean on to get relevant information about the snow and weather," said Chabot. “It's a great way to stay on top of the changing conditions because things change every single day."

Staying informed Chabot says can save your life in the back country.

"If your plan on going into the back country and recreating skiing snowshoeing it's really important that you understand what the avalanche conditions are we recommend doing the advisory and also taking a class," said Chabot.

Avalanche classes:

BOZEMAN

January 10, Women’s Avalanche Awareness and Beacon Practice, 6-8 p.m., Beall Park.

Wednesday, January 11, Avalanche Conditions and Awareness for Snowmobilers, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Gallatin Valley Snowmobile Association groomer shed at 4-corners.

Friday and Saturday, January 13 and 14, Companion Rescue Clinic, REI Friday 6 p.m., Register here: https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/21313.

Tuesday, January 17, Avalanche Center Forecaster’s Social at Montana Ale Works. A small-plate fare and beer tasting fundraiser for the Friends: $40.00/person; 2 seatings (5:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m).

COOKE CITY

Weekly rescue training and snow pack update, 6-7:30 p.m., The Antlers Lodge on Friday, field location Saturday TBA.

DILLON

Tuesday, January 10, Avalanche Awareness, 6-7:30 p.m., UM-Western Library.

BIG TIMBER

Tuesday, January 17, Avalanche Awareness, 6-7:30 p.m., Sweet Grass County High School.

WEST YELLOWSTONE

Saturday, January 7, Avalanche Awareness, 7-8 p.m., Holiday Inn West Yellowstone.