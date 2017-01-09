City of Whitefish receives incomplete app for planned anti-Semitic march

The City of Whitefish receives an application to hold a special event from the publisher of an anti-Semitic website.

But it's incomplete.

As ABC FOX Montana has been reporting, Andrew Anglin of The Daily Stormer is planning a demonstration against Jews, Jewish businesses, and those who support them.

City Manager Chuck Stearns says that the city received the paperwork on Monday.

It would take place on 2nd Street from Memorial Park to City Hall from 4 to 7 p.m. on January 16.

The date of the march also falls on Martin Luther King, Junior day, and Anglin has dubbed it the James Earl Ray Day Extravaganza, referring to the man who killed Dr. King.

Anglin also posted that he's organizing the march because of what he says is an attack on Richard Spencer's mother from a prominent member of the Whitefish Jewish community and the human rights group, Love Lives Here.

Stearns says that while city officials are still reviewing the paperwork, they cannot act on an incomplete application.

He adds that the Whitefish Police Department is continuing to refine its plan to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.