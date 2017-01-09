Butte's MHP gives updates on weather related accidents

As we all know cold temperatures and icy road conditions are a bad mix for driving.

ABC FOX Montana talked to Montana Highway Patrol in Butte to see if snow-related incidents have increased or decreased in the county.

Captain Gary Becker with the Montana Highway Patrol said it's hard to say if snow related car accidents have either increased or decreased.

Becker said Butte-Silver Bow is like the rest of the districts, snow comes and creates icy roads and drivers tend to lose control.

Becker added there isn't really a common location for crashes, as much as a common action driver do that causes accidents.

"They go to pass somebody and they lose control of their vehicle...or their going to fast and maybe they are distracted for a brief moment,” said Becker.

Becker said so far in the Butte-Silver Bow county there has been some minor accidents and only one fatal due to weather conditions.