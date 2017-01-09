What does it take to cancel school in Missoula?

There were delays and closures in the Bitterroot and other areas Monday, but no closures or delays for the Missoula Public School District.

What exactly does it take to cancel or delay school in Missoula?

You may have assumed it was an easily made decision, perhaps just taking a quick look at the roads and deciding that way, but the decision making process actually begins the night before, and the final call is made the next morning at around 5:30 a.m., as conditions may vary greatly overnight.

Superintendent of the Missoula Public School District, Mark Thane explained how this works.

"If we have a large snow early, and the roads are plowed, we would still go ahead with school. However if it came late, we might at 5 a.m., decide there was too much snow on the roads for students and staff," said Thane.

Phone calls in making this decision are initiated the night before and quite a few are made before business hours.

Beach Transportation’s Superintendent Robert Mitchell explained that bus delays usually occur when there are severe travel conditions and warnings. The school district also doesn't want kids at bus stop for more than 10 minutes.

"If we are in a situation like this morning, and buses are delayed, if a student is at a bus stop for longer than ten minutes, they should head home. The buses may be delayed at that point."

Mitchell also said they are always well informed of conditions before buses begin their routes each morning.

"In order to be prepared, we have to have great lines of communication, with our school districts, with the Missoula county snow plows, the city plows. And also the Montana Department of Transportation, their travel map is always current and one of the big resources we use always is the National Weather Service."

Thane also said canceling or delaying school comes at a cost. While student safety is the top priority, the public school district is also mindful of parents.

"There are a lot of parents who don't have access to vacation days and suddenly they don't have day care arrangements," said Thane.

Mitchell said it’s Beach Transportation's 76th year transporting kids in Missoula county and outlying schools, so they feel very comfortable with the decisions they make when there are severe winter conditions.