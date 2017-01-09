Montana Tech's newest building almost ready

Construction workers put the final touches on Montana Tech's newest building on campus.

Those with Tech said the Natural Resources Research Center will allow students to be more engaged with their studies.

The building provides 32,000-square-feet of more space for research labs, which allows students to really dig into their studies.

The building will house students studying areas from civil engineering to mechanical engineering, just to name a few.

ABC FOX Montana spoke to one professor on campus who explains how it will all work.

"Doing cutting edge research getting out there, publishing, interacting and really making a difference for our community, our state and our country. This is really an opportunity where all these different moving parts can come together,” said Brian Kukay, Associate Professor Civil Engineering.

The center will be open to students next fall semester or spring semester.