Two killed in Lolo shooting

Two people have been killed in the shooting.

A negotiator was called in and the suspect was apprehended. No other injuries have been reported.

It appears the lounge has been reopened.

Law enforcement is responding to a shooting outside Lolo at Ropers Lounge on Highway 12. Brenda Bassett,the public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, has confirmed this.

Injuries have not been confirmed or denied by police at this time.

Our anchor David Winter is heading to the scene.