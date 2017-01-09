Update: Masked man protests in front of Islamic center locks down Bozeman High School

Update:

The Bozeman police say they were called to Bozeman High School after a man was seen carrying an American flag and a rifle.

The Bozeman High School went into lock down after seeing the man and police were on the scene.The man walked back and forth down the sidewalk in front of a Islamic Community center on 15th.

The man was investigated by the police and then determined he wasn't breaking any laws so they asked him to put up his gun in his truck and let him go back to protesting.

Captain Andy Knight with the Bozeman Police say they let the man keep protesting after investigating the scene, because they saw no threat to the public.

"Any call that we get that has a concern of a somebody that has a weapon and a mask on we have to investigate," said Captain Andy Knight, Bozeman Police. "We look into it and we make a determination as to what exactly is going on. What the public would expect us to do in this particular case we weigh the public safety and work with the people in the businesses who are in the area and make sure they feel safe and in this case that's what we did."

The man hasn't been identified yet, but he was joined by other protesters countering the man protesting. The signs wrote "USA is for all" and "love".

We will keep you updated as soon as we learn more about this protest and the man behind it.

He says he's protecting freedom and exercising his rights. The man wouldn't tell our reporter what exactly he's protesting.

He was released with his flag and continues to pace on the sidewalk.