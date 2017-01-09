Missoula woman arrested after punching officer in the face

An argument at Wal-Mart ends with one woman in custody for allegedly punching an officer.

Kyla Adler faces four counts: assault on a peace or judicial officer, assault - reasonable apprehension of bodily injury, disorderly conduct and obstructing a peace officer or other public servant.

The events leading up to her charges started when four Missoula City Police Officers responded to an assault at Wal-Mart, near Mullan and Reserve.

Officer Campbell spoke with Kellee Browe, the manager, who said that Adler wanted to return an item, but didn't have identification. Brown noted that she seemed intoxicated. When Adler was directed to customer service, Browe alleges that she heard Adler ask another customer if they wanted to make some money.

At this point, Browe says she saw Adler take purses and clothing into a fitting room and when told she wasn't allowed to bring the purses in, Adler became argumentative. According to the affidavit, she attempted to take other items into the fitting room as well. When Browe escorted her to the front exit, Adler allegedly threw her hand back and struck Browe.

Officer Campbell noticed a red area on Browe's cheek.

Adler took off in a cab.

She was later found by Officer Kamura. The officer attempted to speak with Adler, but she allegedly asked for him to give hear a break as she had been arrested the night before. He was trying to get her to come out of the casino.

Eventually the conversation devolved into Adler yelling profanities at Officer Kamura, according to the affidavit. Then she went to the east door of the casino and said she'd follow the officer outside.

He grabbed her by the shoulders/upper arm to escort her out of the casino.

At this point, Adler allegedly squired free, turned and punched Officer Kamura in the face. He took her to the ground and placed her in handcuffs.

Once in the car, the affidavit states she kicked him with the heel of her foot.

The casino manager and multiple customers heard the altercation.