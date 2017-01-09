Whitefish receives incomplete application for armed march - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Whitefish receives incomplete application for armed march


WHITEFISH -

As the date for Andrew Anglin's march grows closer, supporters and protesters alike have been waiting for the author of the Daily Stormer to send in his special event application.

Whitefish's city clerk tells us that they received an incomplete Application for Special Event from The Daily Stormer for a march on 2nd Street from Memorial Park to City Hall on Monday, January 16, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.   

While the application isn't necessary for a march, an approved application means that the police would block off the desired pathway from vehicles, allowing people to march through the middle of the street. 

They are still reviewing the application, but said "we cannot act on an incomplete application."  

The clerk add in his email that the Police Department is continuing efforts on its operational plan to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.  

