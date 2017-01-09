A spotlight on Whitefish: ABC FOX Montana coverage overview

ABC FOX Montana has been delivering continuous coverage on the people and issues of the small resort city of Whitefish, Montana.

Our coverage began in late November when we spoke to part-time Whitefish resident Richard Spencer who gained national exposure for his speech at the National Policy Institute's annual convention. Spencer publicly rejoiced over Donald Trump's presidential victory, invoking an expression used by the Nazis during WWII. His “Hail Trump” video surfaced and went viral nation-wide.

Our reporting then uncovered an unexpected by-product of Spencer's notoriety; his mother Sherry Spencer.

Sherry told ABC FOX Montana in an email that her son's political views were forcing her to sell her downtown Whitefish business property, a push she says was coming from a local human rights group called ‘Love Lives Here.’

The story went to a national-level and soon the city of Whitefish took a stand, once again highlighting their “No Hate’ ordinance, a measure the mayor says condemns discrimination.

Most recently, the author of the website called ‘The Daily Stormer” unleashed on Jews in Whitefish.

Founder Andrew Anglin, took to his site to call on white supremacists to harass Jewish people in the town of Whitefish, claiming that they have caused Richard Spencer’s mother’s real estate business to fail.

He is seeking action and in the beginning of January filled out an application to the City of Whitefish for a march against Whitefish Jews on January 16, Martin Luther King Jr day.

We have provided news coverage on all sides of the issue and a compilation of all our stories can be found on this page.