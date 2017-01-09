Mine workers to give update on Berkeley Pit geese, this week

The Citizens Technical Environmental Committee will be holding a meeting Thursday, regarding the snow geese and Berkeley Pit.

The meeting will start at 6 p.m at the Butte Public Archives.

Mike McGovern with Montana Resources will be giving an update on the snow geese that died back in December.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

As ABC FOX Montana has been reporting, mine officials in Butte say it's likely that several thousand migrating snow geese died after landing in the toxic waters of Berkeley Pit.



Montana Resources and Atlantic Richfield Co. environmental affairs manager Mark Thompson said when we first reported this story, that the company expects the total will be several times more than the 342 that died in 1995.



The mine estimates that as many as 10,000 snow geese landed in the pit at the Superfund site during a snowstorm on Nov. 28. Mine officials have worked to haze the birds off the water and prevent others from landing.

A local vet clinic tried to save some of the geese, they were successful in helping one live, but five others did not survive.

The pit holds an estimated 45 billion gallons of acidic and metal laden water.

ABC FOX Montana will keep you posted.