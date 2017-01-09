Bozeman man held at knife point outside 'Cats Paw'

A Bozeman man is being charged with assault with weapon after pulling a knife on another Bozeman man.

Police say Bradley Darold Nelson pulled a knife on a man outside the Cats Paw off 7th Avenue and was taken into custody Sunday night.

According to the charging documents, Nelson came up to a man smoking outside Cats Paw and demanded his keys.

He allegedly told the man that the establishment stole his vehicle keys.

The Cats Paw was closed so the man tried explaining that to Nelson and police say Nelson then threatened to kill the man’s family if he didn’t get him the keys.

Then, police say Nelson pulled out a silver four inch folding knife and threatened to kill the man.

The man then banged on the front door for employees to let him in.

Another employee opened the door allowing the man to get inside the business and locked the door preventing Nelson from getting in.

Nelson was then taken into custody.