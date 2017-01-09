Bozeman airport announces non-stop flights to Chicago

BOZEMAN-- Yellowstone International Airport announced Monday a new American Airlines, non-stop seasonal service to Chicago O’Hare Airport.

According to a release provided by YIA, the non-stop flights will provide easy passenger access to/from Chicago with convenient connections to other destinations within American Airline’s global network.

With this addition and the earlier start of Dallas/Ft. Worth service on May 5th, American will offer 160 percent more seats in the Bozeman market during the summer of 2017 than were offered in the summer of 2016.

American Airlines will operate these flights through their regional partner SkyWest using Bombardier CRJ-700 aircraft in a two-class configuration with Wi-Fi. Flights will operate daily from June 2, 2017 - October 4, 2017.

Flights will depart ORD at 10:15 a.m. and arrive in BZN at 12:33 p.m., depart BZN at 1:15 p.m. and arrive in ORD at 5:15 p.m.

Flights are currently for sale.