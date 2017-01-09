8 western Montana schools closed due to weather, roads - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

8 western Montana schools closed due to weather, roads

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

MISSOULA- At least eight schools in western Montana were closed Monday due to the weather and dangerous road conditions.
    
Classes will not be held in St. Regis and Superior and in the Bitterroot Valley schools of Florence, Stevensville, Victor, Corvallis, Hamilton and Darby.
    
The start of classes will be delayed by two hours in several other districts including Bonner, Potomac, Dixon and Frenchtown.
    
A winter storm warning is in effect for northwestern Montana and for the Bitterroot Valley through 5 p.m. Monday. The National Weather Service says freezing rain, sleet and rain are all possible with the storm.
    
The Montana Department of Transportation lists severe driving conditions on Interstate 90 from the Idaho border to St. Regis and from Alberton to Missoula; on Montana 200 from Missoula to Potomac and on U.S. Highway 93 from Missoula south to Stevensville.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/9/2017 8:36:41 AM (GMT -7:00)

